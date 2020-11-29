UrduPoint.com
PM Visits ISI Headquarters

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday visited Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Headquarters.

The prime minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Asad Umar, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, PM office media wing in a press release said.

Director General ISI, Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid received the prime minister, ministers, CJCSC and Services Chiefs at Directorate General ISI.

A comprehensive briefing was given to the national and military leadership on the regional and national security situation.

The prime minister appreciated tireless efforts of ISI for national security and expressed his satisfaction over professional preparedness.

