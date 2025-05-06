Open Menu

PM Visits ISI HQs; Briefed On Prevailing Security Environment, Preparedness For Conventional Threat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2025 | 06:10 PM

PM visits ISI HQs; briefed on prevailing security environment, preparedness for conventional threat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday visited the Headquarters of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) where he was briefed on the prevailing security environment, with a particular focus on preparedness for conventional threat in the light of India’s increasingly aggressive and provocative posture along Pakistan’s Eastern border.

The prime minister, who was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Defence Minister, and the Services Chiefs, commended the Agency’s professionalism, strategic acumen, and its critical role in safeguarding national interests, according to a PM Office press release.

He also appreciated the Agency for enabling informed national security decision-making under complex and dynamic conditions.

During the briefing, the leadership was apprised of regional security developments and the evolving threat matrix, including conventional military options, hybrid warfare tactics, and terrorist proxies.

The prime minister and accompanying dignitaries underscored the imperative of heightened national vigilance, seamless inter-agency coordination, and reinforced operational readiness to deter and decisively respond to any violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He said that entire nation was behind our brave armed forces. “Pakistan Army is one of the most professional and disciplined force in the world," he remarked.

The leadership reaffirmed Pakistan’s unambiguous resolve to defend the homeland against all threats—conventional or otherwise and reiterated that with nation’s full support, the armed forces, supported by all other elements of national power and state institutions, remained fully prepared to uphold Pakistan’s security, prestige and honour under all circumstances.

