Open Menu

PM Visits Jinnah Convention Center To Review Preparations For Upcoming SCO Summit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2024 | 03:50 PM

PM visits Jinnah Convention Center to review preparations for upcoming SCO Summit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday visited Jinnah Convention Center to review arrangements for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of Government in Islamabad scheduled for October 15-16.

On the occasion, the prime minister was briefed by the Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and officials of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and other relevant authorities also accompanied the prime minister.

The prime minister expressed his satisfaction over the preparations made for the SCO meeting.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Ahsan Iqbal Ishaq Dar October Shanghai Cooperation Organization Capital Development Authority Media Government

Recent Stories

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

19 minutes ago
 Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakist ..

Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

7 hours ago
 UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for child ..

UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights

16 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

20 hours ago
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimme ..

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..

24 hours ago
 IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer ..

IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha

1 day ago
 PCB constitutes new selection committee

PCB constitutes new selection committee

1 day ago
 The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make ..

The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..

1 day ago
 The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment an ..

The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..

1 day ago
 “Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur- ..

“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan