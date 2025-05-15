PM visits Kamra Airbase to honour PAF heroes who repelled Indian aggression

KAMRA-ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday paid a special visit to Kamra Airbase to meet the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) pilots who successfully defended the nation during one of the longest aerial engagements of the 21st century, firmly establishing Pakistan’s air superiority by downing Indian aircraft in a critical defence operation.

The prime minister lauded the bravery and skill of the Shaheens (falcons) of the PAF, whose swift and decisive action shattered the enemy’s illusion of aerial dominance during the high-stakes confrontation, a Prime Minister's Office news release said.

Speaking to the PAF pilots, Prime Minister Sharif said, “The entire nation stands proud of your courage.

You have not only defended our skies, but also upheld Pakistan’s honour on the global stage.”

Pakistan Television (ptv) will air the prime minister’s historic conversation with the PAF pilots who thwarted Indian

aerial aggression in a special broadcast this evening.

Accompanying the prime minister were Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, along with other senior civil and military officials.