Open Menu

PM Visits Kamra Airbase To Honour PAF Heroes Who Repelled Indian Aggression

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2025 | 06:00 PM

PM visits Kamra Airbase to honour PAF heroes who repelled Indian aggression

KAMRA-ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday paid a special visit to Kamra Airbase to meet the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) pilots who successfully defended the nation during one of the longest aerial engagements of the 21st century, firmly establishing Pakistan’s air superiority by downing Indian aircraft in a critical defence operation.

The prime minister lauded the bravery and skill of the Shaheens (falcons) of the PAF, whose swift and decisive action shattered the enemy’s illusion of aerial dominance during the high-stakes confrontation, a Prime Minister's Office news release said.

Speaking to the PAF pilots, Prime Minister Sharif said, “The entire nation stands proud of your courage.

You have not only defended our skies, but also upheld Pakistan’s honour on the global stage.”

Pakistan Television (ptv) will air the prime minister’s historic conversation with the PAF pilots who thwarted Indian

aerial aggression in a special broadcast this evening.

Accompanying the prime minister were Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, along with other senior civil and military officials.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2025

9 hours ago
 ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355. ..

ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355.73 bn in key sectors

18 hours ago
 Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and W ..

Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and Water: Rana Tanveer

18 hours ago
 Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal

Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal

18 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone abo ..

PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone about next steps to build-on May ..

18 hours ago

UNESCO, partners lead efforts to develop Pakistan’s first National Media Liter ..

18 hours ago
 RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”

RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”

18 hours ago
 Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost ..

Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost their participation: Governor

18 hours ago
 SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s ..

SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s success against Indian aggres ..

18 hours ago
 Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meetin ..

Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meeting held

18 hours ago
 VC FUUAST participates Kazan forum on Educating Fu ..

VC FUUAST participates Kazan forum on Educating Future Academic Leaders

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan