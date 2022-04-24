UrduPoint.com

PM Visits Kot Lakhpat Jail, Announces Reduction In Jail Terms

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2022 | 05:40 PM

PM visits Kot Lakhpat jail, announces reduction in jail terms

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday visited Kot Lakhpat jail and announced a reduction in jail sentences of the prisoners across the country by two months.

The prime minister also directed for the constitution of a committee headed by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah that would formulate a comprehensive strategy for the provision of basic facilities to the jail inmates, besides making improvements in the overall system.

Relevant officials from the four provinces would be included in the committee.

On the occasion, the prime minister observed that it was the responsibility of the government to ensure that a prisoner, after his release from jail, should become an efficient citizen of society.

He also specially directed the authorities of Kot Lakhpat jail to utilize all the available resources in an effective manner to meet the basic requirements of jail inmates.

In this regard, the prime minister directed for further improvement in dining and health facilities of prisoners.

He also asked for effective use of skill development resources, so that prisoners could spend time in jail in a positive manner and adequately gear up for playing an effective role in society after completion of their jail terms.

Later, the prime minister also visited Ramazan Bazaar set upon in Johar Town and issued direction for ensuring the provision of edible items at low prices.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Prisoner Interior Minister Jail Rana SanaUllah Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

8 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- collat ..

Football: English Premier League results -- collated

17 hours ago
 Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

17 hours ago
 Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oa ..

Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oath-taking : Attaullah Tarar

17 hours ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.