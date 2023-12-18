Open Menu

PM Visits Kuwait To Offer Condolences On Demise Of Amir Nawaf

Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2023 | 11:40 PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar visited Kuwait on Monday to offer condolences over the sad demise of the Amir His Highness Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

During his meeting with the new Amir His Highness Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, the prime minister offered the sincerest and heartfelt condolences on behalf of himself, the leadership, the Government and the people of Pakistan.

He said the Pakistani nation stood united with Kuwaiti brothers in the time of sorrow and grief.

The State of Kuwait has lost a visionary leader, who transformed Kuwait into a prosperous State.

He will be remembered as well-wisher and friend of Pakistan. He made great contributions in advancing bilateral relations between the two brotherly states.

His Highness Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah expressed gratitude to the leadership, the Government and the people of Pakistan for standing with the people of Kuwait in the time of grief.

He expressed full support for Pakistan-Kuwait relations and affirmed his commitment to further augment the relationship.

