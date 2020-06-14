UrduPoint.com
PM Visits Late Dr Ijaz Ahsan's Family For Condolence

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 06:50 PM

PM visits late Dr Ijaz Ahsan's family for condolence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday visited the residence of founding member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Dr Ijaz Hassan in Lahore to condole over his demise with the bereaved family.

The prime minister expressed his condolence with deceased's brother Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan and other family members and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

He also paid tribute to the services of late Dr Ijaz Ahsan as the founding member of the PTI.

