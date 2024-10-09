PM Visits Martyred Lt. Col Ali Shaukat's Residence For Condolence
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2024 | 01:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday visited the residence of Lt. Colonel Muhammad Ali Shaukat Shaheed here to offer condolence and pay tribute to the sacrifices made by the security forces to safeguard the country.
Lt. Col Ali Shaukat, along with five security personnel including Lance Naiks Muhammadullah, Akhtar Zaman, Shahidulla, and Yousuf, and a sepoy Jameel Ahmed embraced martyrdom during a firefight with the terrorists in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan on October 5, 2024.
During interaction with the bereaved family members, the prime minister conveyed his condolence and offered Fateha for the martyred soul and strength for the family members to bear the loss.
He was accompanied by Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar, Advisor to PM Rana Sanaullah, and Senator Talal Chaudhary.
The prime minister said that the whole nation saluted its soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the war against terrorism, and also reiterated the government's resolve to root out terrorism from the country.
