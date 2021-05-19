UrduPoint.com
PM Visits Mohmand Dam Site Today To Review Its Construction Work

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 hours ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 12:56 PM

PM visits Mohmand Dam site today to review its construction work

Chairman WAPDA Muzammil Hussain briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan about the progress on the project during his visit.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 19th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan visit Mohmand Dam site today (Wednesday) to review the construction work.

On the occasion, Chairman WAPDA Muzammil Hussain will brief the Prime Minister about the progress on the project.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had performed the groundbreaking of Mohmand Dam in 2019.

The dam is being constructed on River Swat in Mohmand District.

This multipurpose dam costing 309.6 billion rupees will have a height of 213 meter. This will have water storage capacity of 1.293 million acre feet and help generate eight hundred megawatts of electricity.

In terms of electricity, irrigation and flood protection, the country will accrue an annual benefit of fifty one billion rupees after the completion of Mohmand Dam.

On the special directions of the Prime Minister, work on the project is in full swing without any halt due to the COVID-19.

WAPDA is committed to complete the project in its stipulated period by 2025.

The Prime Minister will also attend a ceremony in Peshawar today regarding distribution of low cost family flats amongst the laborers under Naya Pakistan Housing program.

Executed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, 2056 family flats will be given on propriety rights to the registered workers of the province. Three percent quota for widows and two percent for disabled persons have been allocated in it.

The low cost housing project also has a school comprising thirty class rooms. Prime Minister Imran Khan will also speak on the occasion.

