PM Visits Myanmar Embassy, Conveys Condolences Over Loss Of Lives In Earthquake

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2025 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday visited the Embassy of Myanmar here and signed the condolence book, opened by the embassy in the wake of the devastating earthquake that struck the country on March 28, 2025.

The prime minister was warmly received by the Ambassador of Myanmar Wunna Han, who thanked the prime minister for his visit and also for the relief goods provided by Pakistan for those affected by the earth quake in Myanmar.

The prime minister conveyed deepest condolences on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan to the government and people of Myanmar on the tragic loss of precious lives and widespread destruction caused by the earthquake.

He also emphasized that in this hour of grief, Pakistan stood with Myanmar in a spirit of friendship and compassion. He admired the courage and resilience of the people of Myanmar in the face of adversity and expressed solidarity for their swift recovery and rebuilding in the days to come.

The Myanmar envoy, while appreciating the prime minister’s gracious gesture, conveyed best wishes for him and the people of Pakistan, from the Myanmar leadership.

