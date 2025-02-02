Open Menu

PM Visits NA Speaker Residence In Lahore

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2025 | 09:10 PM

PM visits NA speaker residence in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visited the residence of National Assembly (NA) Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in Lahore on Sunday.

He held a meeting with the speaker, which was also attended by NA Deputy Speaker Ghulam Mustafa Shah and Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) Khursheed Shah and Shazia Marri.

The prime minister extended heartfelt congratulations to Deputy Speaker Ghulam Mustafa Shah on the wedding of his son, offering his best wishes and blessings for the newlyweds.

Other prominent members of the National Assembly were also present at the occasion.

