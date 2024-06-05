Open Menu

PM Visits Nanshan One-stop Center; Directs To Replicate Model In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2024 | 02:50 PM

SHENZHEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday visited the Nanshan One-Stop Service Center and Shenzhen Exhibition Museum and directed his ministers to immediately coordinate with the Center to replicate a similar modern system in Pakistan.

On his arrival at the Center, the prime minister was received by Member of Party Leadership Government of Shenzhen Nanshan District Peoples Government and Deputy Mayor Li Zhinha.

He was briefed about the digital system established at the Center to register companies and carry out other processes under one roof. He lauded the modern systems developed at the Nanshan One-Stop Services for the registration of companies and businesses.

The prime minister instructed Minister of State for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja and Secretary IT and other relevant authorities to hold discussions with the Center to establish an identical modern system in Pakistan.

He also directed the relevant authorities to take necessary measures to establish a similar system in the country with Chinese cooperation. He also instructed the authorities concerned to introduce a similar modern and swift system in Pakistan to provide basic facilities to the common citizens as well.

The prime minister visited Shenzhen Exhibition Museum where he was briefed about the development journey of the Shenzhen city. He took a round of different sections of the museum and appreciated the city's transformation within a short period.

