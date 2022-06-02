Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday visited The Nation's Library in the Turkish capital and took keen interest in the largest collection of books in the country

The prime minister expressed profound appreciation for the exclusive section set up for Pakistani books at the library.

He also took a round of the area dedicated to children interested in book-reading.

Set up by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the library serves as inspiration from the great Seljuk Empire, Ottoman, and contemporary architecture.