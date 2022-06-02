UrduPoint.com

PM Visits Nation's Library In Ankara

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2022 | 06:20 PM

PM visits Nation's Library in Ankara

Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday visited The Nation's Library in the Turkish capital and took keen interest in the largest collection of books in the country

ANKARA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) , Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday visited The Nation's Library in the Turkish capital and took keen interest in the largest collection of books in the country.

The prime minister expressed profound appreciation for the exclusive section set up for Pakistani books at the library.

He also took a round of the area dedicated to children interested in book-reading.

Set up by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the library serves as inspiration from the great Seljuk Empire, Ottoman, and contemporary architecture.

