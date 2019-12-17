(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday visited the Pakistan's stall established here, on the sidelines of the first Global Refugee Forum (GRF), to showcase the country's role, contributions and experiences in hosting millions of Afghan refugees for the past four decades.

The Pakistan stall, among other things, highlighted a widely recognized achievement by the country to register nearly a million undocumented refugees by National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

The Prime Minister commended the efforts in highlighting the role and contribution of Pakistan and the model hospitality of Pakistani people towards millions of Afghan refugees.

He expressed the hope that the stall would inform the visitors about Pakistan's efforts and good practices vis-a-vis protection and well-being of Afghan refugees.