PM Visits Peshawar; Briefed On Investigation Into Khar Attack, Anti-terror Efforts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2023 | 09:49 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday visited Peshawar where he was briefed about the overall security situation in the province with a focus on the Khar suicide blast and the status of ongoing investigations

Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir also accompanied the prime minister, a PM Office statement said.

The prime minister was apprised of the counter-terrorism efforts being undertaken to dismantle the terrorists' network by disrupting the linkages between planners, executioners, and abettors.

Prime Minister Shehbaz noted with concern the involvement of the Afghan citizens in the suicide blasts and liberty of action available to the elements hostile to Pakistan in planning and executing such cowardly attacks on innocent civilians from the sanctuaries across the border.

"Interim Afghan government should undertake concrete measures towards denying its soil to be used for transnational terrorism", the prime minister emphasised.

He also appreciated the emergency efforts undertaken by the army in the evacuation of wounded personnel from Khar to Peshawar, saving many lives.

The prime minister and COAS also visited the wounded personnel under treatment at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) and inquired about their health.

The prime minister instructed the authorities concerned to extend the best possible healthcare services to the wounded patients until their full recovery.

While interacting with the bereaved family members of the victims of Khar suicide blast, Prime Minister Shehbaz assured them that the entire nation stood with them in that hour of grief and shared the burden of their losses.

"These cowardly attacks by terrorists cannot weaken our resolve to eradicate the menace of terrorism from Pakistan. Security forces and law enforcement agencies with the support of the nation will ensure that those responsible for the dastardly attacks are brought to justice as soon as possible", he remarked.

Earlier on arrival, the prime minister and COAS were received by Commander of Peshawar Corps.

