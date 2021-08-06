PM visits Peshawar Corps Headquarters; briefed on prevailing security situation

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Peshawar Corps Headquarters on Friday.

The prime minister, who was accompanied by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor and Chief Minister, upon arrival laid a wreath at the Martyrs' Monument.

He was briefed in detail about the prevalent security situation, ongoing stabilization operations, fencing along Pak-Afghan Border and socio-economic development projects being undertaken in Newly Merged Districts (NMDs), an ISPR press release issued here said.

The prime minister was also apprised of various contingencies planned to tackle the evolving security situation along Pak-Afghan International Border.

The prime minister expressed his satisfaction over the efficacy of Pakistan's comprehensive Border Management Regime and the pragmatic measures being taken to ensure effective border control and internal security.

He lauded the security forces for providing enabling environment for completion of socio-economic development projects in the Newly Merged Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which were vital for enduring stability and sustainable progress of the area.

The prime minister also appreciated the formation for its dedicated assistance to civil administration during COVID, locust, anti polio campaigns and tree plantation drive.