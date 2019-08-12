UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Visits PIMS Hospital On Eid Day To Inquire After Patients

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 04:30 PM

PM visits PIMS hospital on Eid day to inquire after patients

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday visited the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital here and inquired after the health of the patients admitted in different wards and questioned about the quality of the treatment.

During the sufficient time he spent at the hospital, the prime minister was apprised on the facilities and challenges to handle the huge number of patients coming from different cities.

The people lauded the prime minister's gesture and raised slogans 'Long Live Imran Khan.'

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister From

Recent Stories

VP announces launch of &#039;Emirates Youth Profes ..

6 minutes ago

Hong Kong airport authority cancels all flights fo ..

51 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wishers

2 hours ago

Sharjah&#039;s CP receives more Eid Al Adha well-w ..

3 hours ago

Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha we ..

4 hours ago

Saudi Crown Prince meets Yemeni President

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.