PM Visits Residence Of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain To Inquire After His Health

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 10:31 PM

PM visits residence of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain to inquire after his health

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday visited the residence of senior politician Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, inquired after his well-being and prayed for his early recovery.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Federal Minister for Housing Tariq Bashir Cheema and Members of the National Assembly Moonis Elahi and Salih Hussain were also present on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

