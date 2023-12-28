Open Menu

PM Visits Residence Of Late Former Foreign Secretary To Offer Condolences

December 28, 2023

PM visits residence of late former foreign secretary to offer condolences

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday offered his condolences on the death of former foreign secretary Riaz Khokhar and paid tribute to his professionalism.

During his visit to the residence of the late foreign secretary, the prime minister said the services of the deceased, rendered for the Government of Pakistan, would be remembered forever.

PM Kakar said Riaz Khokhar was a dedicated officer of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs who efficiently presented the country’s stance and policies at the international level.

Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani also accompanied the prime minister.

