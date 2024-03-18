PM visits residence of martyrs' family, pays tribute

TALAGANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday visited the residence of Captain Ahmed Badar Shaheed to offer his heartfelt condolence to the members of the bereaved family.

Expressing sympathies with the bereaved family, the prime minister said, he was very impressed by their patience and determination.

Earlier, the prime minister visited the residence of Lt. Colonel Syed Kashif Ali Shaheed in Rawalpindi and offered his heartfelt condolence to the family.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant eternal peace to the martyrs and patience to the bereaved families to bear the loss with courage.

He said that brave jawans and officers of the Pakistan Army had sacrificed their lives to safeguard their motherland. He said that entire nation including himself pay tributes to them.

"The families of martyrs are a matter of pride for the entire nation", he remarked.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the whole nation stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Pakistan Armed forces till the complete eradication of the menace of terrorism.

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar also accompanied the Prime Minister.