PM Visits Residence Of Riaz Pirzada To Condole Death Of His Brother

Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2024 | 07:22 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday visited the residence of Federal Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada in Sheikh Wahin area of Khairpur Tamewali to condole the death of his brother Mian Sajjad Hussain Pirzada.

The prime minister offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed for elevation of ranks in Jannah. He also prayed for grant of patience to the bereaved family members to bear the loss with courage.

The PM also met sons of late Sajjad Hussain Pirzada.

Federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Musadik Malik, Attaullah Tarar, Sardar Awais Leghari, Provincial Minister Mian Kazim Pirzada, parliamentarians and notables of the area also accompanied the prime minister.

