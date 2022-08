ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz on Sunday visited residence of Shaheed Major Talha Mannan, who lost his life in Balochistan copter crash, to offer his condolence.

The prime minister met with the members of bereaved family and offered Fateha for the departed soul, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.