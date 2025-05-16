PM visits residence of Squadron Leader Usman Yousaf Shaheed for condolence

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday visited the residence of Squadron Leader Usman Yousaf Shaheed, who was martyred during the recent Ma'arka-e-Haq (Battle of Truth) against India.

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar accompanied the prime minister.

The prime minister offered condolences to the father and other family members of Usman Yousaf Shaheed.

He offered Fateha and prayed for the elevation of the martyr's ranks in Jannah.

PM Shehbaz also expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for their strength to bear the loss.

The prime minister paid tribute to the martyr’s services for the country and his sacrifice while defending the homeland.