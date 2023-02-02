UrduPoint.com

PM Visits Shazia Marri To Congratulate On Her Son's Wedding

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2023 | 04:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday visited the residence of Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Shazia Marri to extend greetings on her son's wedding.

The prime minister, who was on day-long visit here, expressed good wishes for the newly married couple.

He prayed that the wedding of the couple might become a source of pleasures for both the families.

