PM visits Tank to review relief, rehabilitation work in flood-affected areas

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Prime Minister was given a briefing about the relief operation being carried out in the flood affected areas and damages of infrastructure in Tank district.

Quetta: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Aug 4th, 2022) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Tank to review relief and rehabilitation work in flood-affected areas.

The Prime Minister was given a briefing about the relief operation being carried out in the flood affected areas and damages of infrastructure in Tank district.

JUI Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and Advisor to Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam were also present on this occasion.

He will also visit the flood hit areas of Dera Ismael Khan to meet flood-affected people.

The Prime Minister will be briefed about relief operation and rehabilitation measures in flood-affected areas.