PM Visits Tank To Review Relief, Rehabilitation Work In Flood-affected Areas
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 04, 2022 | 10:59 AM
The Prime Minister was given a briefing about the relief operation being carried out in the flood affected areas and damages of infrastructure in Tank district.
Quetta: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Aug 4th, 2022) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Tank to review relief and rehabilitation work in flood-affected areas.
JUI Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and Advisor to Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam were also present on this occasion.
He will also visit the flood hit areas of Dera Ismael Khan to meet flood-affected people.
The Prime Minister will be briefed about relief operation and rehabilitation measures in flood-affected areas.