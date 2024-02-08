PM visits various polling stations of twin cities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Thursday visited various polling stations for the general elections 2024, in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

During his visit, he reviewed the electoral process and facilities provided to the voters.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the law and order situation in the electoral process and the facilities provided to the voters.