PM Visits Victory Monument To Pay Tribute To Nagorno-Karabagh War Heroes

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2025 | 07:23 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday visited Victory Monument to pay tribute to the martyrs and heroes of the Nagorno-Karabakh war during his two-day official visit to Baku, Azerbaijan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday visited Victory Monument to pay tribute to the martyrs and heroes of the Nagorno-Karabakh war during his two-day official visit to Baku, Azerbaijan.

The prime minister, who was accompanied by his delegation, laid a floral wreath at the Victory Monument.

The Victory Park was built in memory of the valour of the martyrs and Azerbaijani people during the 44-day war for liberation of territory from the Armenian occupation.

The Victory Park featured a Victory Arch, the Victory Monument, and a huge park. Constructed at the park's entrance, the Victory Arch stands 44 meters high adorned with 44 columns to symbolise the 44-day war.

