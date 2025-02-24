PM Visits Victory Monument To Pay Tribute To Nagorno-Karabagh War Heroes
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday visited Victory Monument to pay tribute to the martyrs and heroes of the Nagorno-Karabakh war during his two-day official visit to Baku, Azerbaijan
The prime minister, who was accompanied by his delegation, laid a floral wreath at the Victory Monument.
The Victory Park was built in memory of the valour of the martyrs and Azerbaijani people during the 44-day war for liberation of territory from the Armenian occupation.
The Victory Park featured a Victory Arch, the Victory Monument, and a huge park. Constructed at the park's entrance, the Victory Arch stands 44 meters high adorned with 44 columns to symbolise the 44-day war.
