PM Visits Zhongguancun Science Park

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2024 | 06:30 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday visited Zhongguancun Science Park, China's Silicon Valley in the outskirts of Beijing.

He was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and other members of the entourage.

The prime minister was briefed on China’s tech start-ups culture and the innovative environment and cutting-edge research taking place in the Science Park. The discussions focused on potential collaboration and partnerships in tech start-ups, R&D centers, and digital infrastructure.

The prime minister appreciated the scientific and technological advancement in China and highlighted the immense potential for cooperation between Pakistan and China which can boost technological progress and innovation in Pakistan.

