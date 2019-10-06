UrduPoint.com
PM Visting China To Discuss Bilateril Economic, Trade Relations: Firdous

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 07:12 PM

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th October, 2019) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan is visiting China from Monday (today) to discuss bilateral economic and trade relations and CPEC related projects with Chinese leadership.

Addressing a news conference in Lahore, she said the situation in occupied Kashmir and India's aggression along the Line of Control will also come under discussion during talks between Pakistani and Chinese leadership. The Special Assistant said Pakistan's economy is moving forward on the positive trajectory and deficit is witnessing a decline.

