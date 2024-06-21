PM vows all-out support for KP’s development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said the Federal government would provide utmost assistance and resources for the welfare of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He expressed these views in a meeting with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, who called on him here at the PM House.

The meeting discussed the matters related to the development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.