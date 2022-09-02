UrduPoint.com

PM Vows Govt's All-out Support For Flood Victims' Relief, Rehabilitation

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2022 | 01:30 PM

PM vows govt's all-out support for flood victims' relief, rehabilitation

BOBAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) , Sep 2 (APP)::Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday assured the flood-stricken people that the government would not leave them alone until all the victim families were rehabilitated.

The prime minister, in an interaction with the flood-affected people of Ghizar's Bobar village expressed condolence over the loss of lives and properties.

During the briefing, the prime minister was told that the floods had killed 17 people and damaged 249 houses in the village. Moreover, 794 animals and several orchards were also washed away during the calamity.

The prime minister assured the victim families of government's all-out support for their relief and rehabilitation.

He said the government was making all out efforts to ease the difficulties being faced by the people in flood-ravaged areas.

Advisor to PM on Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira, Special Assistant Fahad Hussain and Chairman of National Disaster Management Authority Lt General Akhtar Nawaz accompanied the prime minister.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Qamar Zaman Kaira Gilgit Baltistan All Government

Recent Stories

Rupee continues it's upward trajectory against US ..

Rupee continues it's upward trajectory against US dollar

3 minutes ago
 IMF releases report on Pakistan

IMF releases report on Pakistan

37 minutes ago
 Hamza arrives in Lahore after visiting London

Hamza arrives in Lahore after visiting London

2 hours ago
 PM to visit GB to review rescue, relief efforts to ..

PM to visit GB to review rescue, relief efforts today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd September 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.