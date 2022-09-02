BOBAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) , Sep 2 (APP)::Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday assured the flood-stricken people that the government would not leave them alone until all the victim families were rehabilitated.

The prime minister, in an interaction with the flood-affected people of Ghizar's Bobar village expressed condolence over the loss of lives and properties.

During the briefing, the prime minister was told that the floods had killed 17 people and damaged 249 houses in the village. Moreover, 794 animals and several orchards were also washed away during the calamity.

The prime minister assured the victim families of government's all-out support for their relief and rehabilitation.

He said the government was making all out efforts to ease the difficulties being faced by the people in flood-ravaged areas.

Advisor to PM on Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira, Special Assistant Fahad Hussain and Chairman of National Disaster Management Authority Lt General Akhtar Nawaz accompanied the prime minister.