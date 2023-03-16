UrduPoint.com

PM Vows Help As Turkiye Faces Life Loss By Floods

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2023 | 11:10 AM

PM vows help as Turkiye faces life loss by floods

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in Turkiye due to heavy rains and flood.

Expressing solidarity with the government and people of Turkiye, he said Pakistan stands with the brotherly country in every difficult hour.

Shehbaz Sharif said the government would help Turkiye in all possible ways.

He conveyed sympathy and condolence to the families of those who died in the flood.

