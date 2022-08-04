UrduPoint.com

PM Vows No Politics, Discrimination On Rehabilitation Of Flood-hit People

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2022 | 12:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday vowed to put in all possible efforts for rehabilitation of the flood-affected people of Pakistan, letting no political differences or discrimination impede the process.

The prime minister, during his visit to the flood-ravaged area of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's district here, said though the province was ruled by another party but it should make no difference."As another party rules in this province. We have no difference with it at this point of time. We all have to do it collectively. This is the matter of Pakistan, the matter of you, your rehabilitation, your house and your children. God willing, you will see there will be no politics or discrimination in it," he assured in his interaction with the people displaced by the flash floods.

He said that both the Federal and provincial governments were working round the clock for relief of the affected population. The federal government had announced Rs 1 million compensation for the deceased and conveyed a message to chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to increase the compensation amount from existing Rs0.8 million to one million to support the distressed families.Moreover, the federal government would also provide Rs 250,000 each for the injured and Rs0.5 million for fully damaged houses and Rs 0.2 million each for partially damaged structures.

The NDMA and provincial authorities, he said would carry out a joint survey to assess the damage to crops to enable the government pay compensation transparently.

The prime minister also mentioned his interaction with Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on the subject who also assured all of the support to fulfill the collective responsibility for the rehabilitation of the displaced population.

Shehbaz said following the completion of his visits to the affected areas, he would chair a meeting within a couple of days to assess the damage and strategize the compensation process.However, the prime minister assured the locals that the government would not delay the reconstruction of the damaged infrastructure including roads and bridged destroyed by the flash floods.

The prime minister, who earlier visited the flood-affected areas of Tank district, appreciated the performance of the National Highway Authority chairman for rehabilitation of road infrastructure in Balochistan and other areas. He reiterated that the government would not sit idle until last individual was rehabilitated and household was reconstructed.During the briefing by the authorities concerned, the prime minister was told that the flash floods had fully damaged 143 houses. A survey was in process to assess the loss to structures, crops and livestock.It was told that no casualty was reported in the area due to flood except one due to the electrocution.It was told that around 350 percent more rain was recorded this year and that all including NDMA, PDMAs, Pakistan Army, FC and local administrations were collectively engaged for the rehabilitation of the population.The Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Mualana Fazlur Rehman, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Advisor Amir Muqam and senior government officers accompanied the prime minister. Shehbaz also interacted with the flood-affected people and reiterated his assurance for their relief and rehabilitation.

Pakistan Injured Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Flood Amir Muqam Visit Road General Qamar Javed Bajwa Maryam Aurangzeb Tank NHA God All From Government Million

