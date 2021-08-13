PM vows not to let 'hostile forces undermine Sino-Pak friendship'

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 04:06 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday expressing the government's resolve to timely complete the projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) said "no hostile force would be allowed to undermine the 'iron-clad friendship' between the two countries"

In a meeting with Chinese ambassador Nong Rong, the prime minister termed CPEC a transformational project, for which he stressed that both sides needed close collaboration to make it a high-quality demonstration project of Belt and Road Initiative.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on China-Pakistan bilateral relations, CPEC, vaccines and mutual cooperation in other sectors.

The Chinese ambassador conveyed the cordial greetings from President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.

He also conveyed felicitations on Pakistan's Independence Day.

The prime minister warmly reciprocated the greetings of the Chinese leadership and also appreciated China's consistent support to Pakistan in its fight against COVID-19 besides provision of vaccines, including under the COVAX facility.

China-Pakistan cooperation in trade, commerce and investment, people-to-people contacts, and mining and natural resources was also discussed.

In the context of the regional situation, the prime minister reiterated that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.

He expressed Pakistan's resolve to steadfastly support efforts for a negotiated political settlement.

