PM Vows Swift Rehabilitation In Flood-hit Areas Of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reaffirmed the Federal government’s unwavering commitment to supporting the affected families and expediting the rehabilitation process, particularly in the flood-stricken areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Addressing a meeting of the federal cabinet, the prime minister expressed deep concern over the recent incidents of heavy rains, cloudbursts, and flash floods that have caused widespread devastation across the province, especially in Swat, Swabi, Mansehra, and Shangla.
He emphasized that federal ministers, secretaries, the Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and the armed forces were fully engaged in ongoing relief efforts across the affected areas.
He also noted that the Field Marshal had accompanied him during his recent visit to Buner and other flood-affected regions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Recalling the devastation caused by the 2022 floods, which led to significant property damage and around 100 casualties, the prime minister highlighted the alarming toll of the recent flash floods and cloudbursts.
Although the impacted area was relatively limited this time, the human loss has been far greater, with over 700 lives lost—more than 400 of them from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alone.
He further mentioned similar weather-related disasters in Karachi, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and expressed solidarity with the affected populations.
He stressed that the illegal constructions on the water ways should be discouraged. "I will call a meeting soon to discuss the matter," he added.
He said that trees were being cut on mass scale in Galyat and other parts of the country.
As regards the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the prime minister said China Pakistan strategic friendship was being strengthened day by day. He informed that soon he will visit China to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit where he will also meet the Chinese leadership.
The cabinet also offered Fateha for those lost their lives in the recent rains and flash floods.
