Open Menu

PM Vows Swift Rehabilitation In Flood-hit Areas Of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2025 | 03:10 PM

PM vows swift rehabilitation in flood-hit areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reaffirmed the Federal government’s unwavering commitment to supporting the affected families and expediting the rehabilitation process, particularly in the flood-stricken areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a meeting of the federal cabinet, the prime minister expressed deep concern over the recent incidents of heavy rains, cloudbursts, and flash floods that have caused widespread devastation across the province, especially in Swat, Swabi, Mansehra, and Shangla.

He emphasized that federal ministers, secretaries, the Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and the armed forces were fully engaged in ongoing relief efforts across the affected areas.

He also noted that the Field Marshal had accompanied him during his recent visit to Buner and other flood-affected regions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Recalling the devastation caused by the 2022 floods, which led to significant property damage and around 100 casualties, the prime minister highlighted the alarming toll of the recent flash floods and cloudbursts.

Although the impacted area was relatively limited this time, the human loss has been far greater, with over 700 lives lost—more than 400 of them from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alone.

He further mentioned similar weather-related disasters in Karachi, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and expressed solidarity with the affected populations.

He stressed that the illegal constructions on the water ways should be discouraged. "I will call a meeting soon to discuss the matter," he added.

He said that trees were being cut on mass scale in Galyat and other parts of the country.

As regards the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the prime minister said China Pakistan strategic friendship was being strengthened day by day. He informed that soon he will visit China to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit where he will also meet the Chinese leadership.

The cabinet also offered Fateha for those lost their lives in the recent rains and flash floods.

Recent Stories

Swiss Deputy Head of Mission lauds Nestlé Pakista ..

Swiss Deputy Head of Mission lauds Nestlé Pakistan’s Swiss heritage, contribu ..

4 minutes ago
 German economy contracts by revised 0.3% in Q2

German economy contracts by revised 0.3% in Q2

12 minutes ago
 WHO, WMO issue report to protect workers from incr ..

WHO, WMO issue report to protect workers from increasing heat stress

27 minutes ago
 Scientists develop energy-saving, heat-reducing ce ..

Scientists develop energy-saving, heat-reducing cement

41 minutes ago
 Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit adopts UAE init ..

Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit adopts UAE initiative to curb cyber abuse

1 hour ago
 Magnitude 7.5 earthquake hits off South American t ..

Magnitude 7.5 earthquake hits off South American tip

2 hours ago
ADNEC Group receives International Renewable Energ ..

ADNEC Group receives International Renewable Energy Certificate

2 hours ago
 Smart and Autonomous Systems Council organises ina ..

Smart and Autonomous Systems Council organises inaugural Abu Dhabi Autonomous We ..

2 hours ago
 Al Seer Marine unveils AI transformation strategy

Al Seer Marine unveils AI transformation strategy

3 hours ago
 FM Wang reiterates China’s steadfast support for ..

FM Wang reiterates China’s steadfast support for Pakistan’s sovereignty

4 hours ago
 Floods, landslides cut off villages in Ghizer dist ..

Floods, landslides cut off villages in Ghizer district of Gilgit-Baltistan

4 hours ago
 Japan's core inflation slows in July

Japan's core inflation slows in July

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan