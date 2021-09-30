UrduPoint.com

PM Vows To Accelerate Pace Of Work On CPEC Projects

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 11 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 01:20 PM

PM vows to accelerate pace of work on CPEC projects

Prime Minister Imran Khan says the scope of the corridor project is now being expanded from power generation and road infrastructure projects to cooperation in the areas of industries and agriculture.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan has vowed to accelerate pace of work on projects being executed under the umbrella of multi billion Dollars China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

He was addressing a ceremony in connection with the inauguration of Matiari to Lahore 600 KV transmission line completed under the CPEC, in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the breakout of Covid-19 created some hurdles including disruption of supply chains which increased prices of essential commodities. But as the situation is improving, progress will again be visible on the CPEC related projects as well as bringing down the inflation.

Imran Khan said the scope of the corridor project is now being expanded from power generation and road infrastructure projects to cooperation in the areas of industries and agriculture. He said cooperation in these two important sectors will help Pakistan reduce the debt burden through wealth creation.

Regarding Matiari-Lahore transmission line, the Prime Minister said this 886 kilometer long state of the art transmission line will help reduce power losses.

He said more investment will be made in the transmission line projects to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the consumers.

In his remarks, Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar said the present government started construction work on this landmark project.

He said the project is now ready for electricity transmission after testing phase of six months. He said other projects under the CPEC will also be completed on time. He expressed the resolve to address the country's power related issues.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong said Matiari-Lahore transmission line will realize the safety and reliability of the grid system, optimize energy distribution of the entire country and lower the electricity cost.

The Chinese Ambassador said the CPEC up to now has brought investment of 25.4 billion dollars and created seventy five thousand job opportunities. He said the project has made significant contribution to the socio economic development of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Electricity China Agriculture Road Job CPEC Progress Matiari From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

PCB names probables for women’s camp

PCB names probables for women’s camp

1 minute ago
 Moin Khan, Aaqib Javed among the contenders for th ..

Moin Khan, Aaqib Javed among the contenders for the top roles in PCB

30 minutes ago
 Kim Yo Jong: North Korean leader's newly promoted ..

Kim Yo Jong: North Korean leader's newly promoted sister

2 minutes ago
 Sudan's restive east adds to government woes

Sudan's restive east adds to government woes

2 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 179961cusecs water

IRSA releases 179961cusecs water

2 minutes ago
 Prague, Paris to Sign Deal on Purchase of 52 Frenc ..

Prague, Paris to Sign Deal on Purchase of 52 French Howitzers - Czech Defense Mi ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.