Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Peace is non-negotiable.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 3rd, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the National Security Committee at its meeting yesterday took some major decisions after hours long deliberations with regards to security and economic situation.

In a tweet on Tuesday, he said the state of Pakistan will adopt zero tolerance policy for terrorists challenging its writ. Peace is non-negotiable. He said the economic roadmap will revive economy and provide relief to the people.

A day earlier, National Security Committee reiterated its resolve to have zero tolerance for terrorism in Pakistan and reaffirmed its determination to take on any and all entities that resort to violence.

The 40th meeting of National Security Committee was held in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The Committee expressed that Pakistan's security is uncompromisable and the full writ of the state will be maintained on every inch of the Pakistan's territory.

The committee was apprised on the security situation of the country with particular focus on recent terrorist incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the war against terrorism will be led by Federal and provincial governments as per National Action Plan in accordance with National Internal Security Policy with people centric socio-economic development as priority while Armed Forces will provide resolute deterrence and secure conducive and enabling environment.

Provincial Apex Committees are being revived in full earnest and LEAs especially CTDs will be brought up to the required fighting standards with requisite capabilities.

The forum concluded that no country will be allowed to provide sanctuaries and facilitation to terrorists and Pakistan reserves all rights in that respect to safeguard its people.

The forum undertook a comprehensive view of the ongoing economic situation vis-à-vis challenges being faced by the common people of Pakistan, particularly the lower and middle-income classes.

The finance minister briefed the forum about the economic stability road map of the government including the status of discussions with international financial institutions, exploring other financial avenues based on mutual interests as well as relief measures for common people.

In order to strengthen the economy, the committee agreed on undertaking concrete steps including imports rationalization as well as preventing illegal Currency outflows and hawala business.

Emphasis will be especially made to improve agricultural output and manufacturing sector to ensure food security, imports substitution and employment.

It was resolved that people centric economic policies with trickle down effects to common people will remain priority.

It was also agreed to involve all stakeholders for consensus to realize effective and fast track economic recovery and road map.

While taking into account the efforts for mitigating the challenges of 33 Million flood affectees, forum resolved to mobilize all resources for their rehabilitation and reconstruction in coordination with the Provincial Governments and multilateral financial institutions.

Forum also appreciated the ongoing relief efforts led by the Prime Minister and federating units.