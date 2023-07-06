PM vows to advance Nawaz Sharif’s projects in Buner, Torghar districts

(@Abdulla99267510)

The prime minister lashes out at the former PTI government for neglecting development projects in KP areas during its tenure.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 6th, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced to advance the projects started by PML-N Supremo and his elder brother former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Torghar and other parts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

The latest reports suggested that the prime minister also inaugurated RCC bridge.

During his visit to Peshawar, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also received briefing about different projects, and held meeting with the tribal elders and the advisors. Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Advisor to PM Amir Muqam and Captain (retired) Muhammad Safdar Awan were also present.

"I congratulate the tribal leaders over inauguration of these projects," said PM Shehbaz while talking to the local leaders. The PM said, "These development projects are the vision of Nawaz Sharif,".

He pointed out that Nawaz Sharif initiated historic projects in this part of the country. He indirectly criticized the PTI, saying that the previous government neglected all these projects.

The prime minister regretted that the PTI’s tenure was full of corruption and negligence.

"We will advance Nawaz Sharif’s projects, " said the PM, adding that the funds had been allocated for the development projects.

He made commitment with the local leaders that the federal government fully cooperate with the provincial government for completion of these projects. The PM also received briefing on the projects in Buner area. He directed the relevant officials to speed up work on the projects in these areas and prioritize their completion on time. He also directed them to ensure transparency and standard by working day and night on these projects.