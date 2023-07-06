Open Menu

PM Vows To Advance Nawaz Sharif’s Projects In Buner, Torghar Districts

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 06, 2023 | 12:32 PM

PM vows to advance Nawaz Sharif’s projects in Buner, Torghar districts

The prime minister lashes out at the former PTI government for neglecting development projects in KP areas during its tenure.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 6th, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced to advance the projects started by PML-N Supremo and his elder brother former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Torghar and other parts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

The latest reports suggested that the prime minister also inaugurated RCC bridge.

During his visit to Peshawar, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also received briefing about different projects, and held meeting with the tribal elders and the advisors. Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Advisor to PM Amir Muqam and Captain (retired) Muhammad Safdar Awan were also present.

"I congratulate the tribal leaders over inauguration of these projects," said PM Shehbaz while talking to the local leaders. The PM said, "These development projects are the vision of Nawaz Sharif,".

He pointed out that Nawaz Sharif initiated historic projects in this part of the country. He indirectly criticized the PTI, saying that the previous government neglected all these projects.

The prime minister regretted that the PTI’s tenure was full of corruption and negligence.

"We will advance Nawaz Sharif’s projects, " said the PM, adding that the funds had been allocated for the development projects.

He made commitment with the local leaders that the federal government fully cooperate with the provincial government for completion of these projects. The PM also received briefing on the projects in Buner area. He directed the relevant officials to speed up work on the projects in these areas and prioritize their completion on time. He also directed them to ensure transparency and standard by working day and night on these projects.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Corruption Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Amir Muqam Visit Maryam Aurangzeb Muhammad Safdar Awan Buner All Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Comoros on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Comoros on Independence Day

3 minutes ago
 Zaka Ashraf succeeds Najam Sethi as chairman PCB m ..

Zaka Ashraf succeeds Najam Sethi as chairman PCB management committee

58 minutes ago
 Pakistani Physicians community in US resilient bri ..

Pakistani Physicians community in US resilient bridge between both countries: Ma ..

1 hour ago
 Nation to observe Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran tomorrow

Nation to observe Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Stage set for FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cu ..

Stage set for FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers draw

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2023

3 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 06 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 06 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Second edition of Emerging Peacemakers Forum to be ..

Second edition of Emerging Peacemakers Forum to begin tomorrow in Geneva

11 hours ago
 UAE concludes second UN Security Council Presidenc ..

UAE concludes second UN Security Council Presidency with 7 resolutions adopted, ..

11 hours ago
 UAE is focused on uniting parties in a COP that de ..

UAE is focused on uniting parties in a COP that delivers for all : COP28 Preside ..

11 hours ago
 OPEC&#039;s energy ministers reiterate supporting ..

OPEC&#039;s energy ministers reiterate supporting stability, balance of oil mark ..

12 hours ago
 Total direct and indirect economic impact of re-ex ..

Total direct and indirect economic impact of re-exports estimated at AED 48 bill ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan