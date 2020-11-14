PM vows to bring inflation under control

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan says sensitive price index shows a decline for second consecutive week in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 14th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed to bring inflation under control further as prices of food items are declining in Pakistan as compared to other parts of the subcontinent.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the sensitive price index shows a decline for second consecutive week in the country.

The Prime Minister quoted a media report stating that India’s retail inflation may stay elevated for at least three more months after hitting a six-year high last month.

It said the high prices are a particular cause of concern for India’s hundreds of millions of poor people, who have already been squeezed by the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on an economy that contracted a record 23.

9 percent in April-June this year.

Onion prices have more than quadrupled in India, while soyoil prices have rallied 23 percent in last three months.

Pakistan was moving towards economic recovery faster than any country in subcontinent despite having to deal with Covid-19 challenge.

He also tweeted on Friday, saying that large-scale manufacturing industries witnessed impressive growth of 7.7% in September.

He said government's Industrial Energy Package will help add capacity and raise production.