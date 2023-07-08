Open Menu

PM Vows To Confront Quran Desecration Incidents In Future: Murtaza Abbassi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2023 | 08:10 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and General Secretary PML-N KPK Murtaza Javed Abbasi Saturday in response to the Quran blasphemy incident in Sweden expressed his firm stance, in which, said that the Prime Minister has vowed to confront such acts of disrespect with determination.

He expressed these views while addressing a public gathering at the village Nagakki Abbottabad.

The Minister said that Prime Minister has designated Friday as a nationwide day of protest to demonstrate the nation's unwavering commitment to honoring and respecting the Holy Quran and the Prophet Muhammad.

Murtaza Javed Abbasi called for international action against those who have committed acts of blasphemy. He urged the Islamic countries' organization within the United Nations to convene and expose the culprits.

The minister emphasized that the nation would not compromise on the dignity of the Prophet and the sanctity of the Quran.

He said that the Prime Minister has warned that if similar incidents occur in the future, the two billion Muslims worldwide will respond forcefully.

Murtaza Javed Abbasi praised the Prime Minister's resolute stance, emphasizing that such determination could only come from a leader of great integrity.

Regarding the federal government's performance, the minister highlighted the allocation of development funds where necessary and the fulfillment of promises made to the public during the nine-month period.

Murtaza Javed Abbasi criticized the previous government, accusing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of slashing funds allocated to approved projects. He emphasized the commitment of the PML-N to promoting developmental initiatives. The minister highlighted the mismanagement of funds, resulting in the neglect of essential services such as education and access to clean water in Abbottabad City.

The minister said that the federal government has also approved the Sherwan Interchange project with a fund allocation of 1.82 billion rupees. The tender for the project will be issued in the next ten days.

Murtaza Abbassi also announced an allocation of a fund of 102.4 million rupees for clean drinking water in the suburban area of Nagakki Abbottabad

