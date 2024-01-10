Open Menu

PM Vows To Continue Anti-polio Mission Till Its Complete Eradication

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2024 | 02:10 PM

PM vows to continue anti-polio mission till its complete eradication

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday vowed to continue the anti-polio mission of the government till the complete eradication of the crippling disease.

The prime minister expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the Federal cabinet here at the PM House.

The meeting offered fateha for the security officials protecting the polio eradication team who were martyred in a terrorist incident in Bajaur.

PM Kakar paid tribute to the martyred personnel and said the State would not forget their invaluable sacrifice for the homeland.

He said the officials sacrificed their lives for the safety of future generations.

He said the terrorists could not deter the resolve of the nation to fight polio.

