PM Vows To Continue Fight Against Corrupt Mafia

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 08, 2022 | 01:39 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan says the fight is also important for protection of rights of weak segments of the society including the women.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 8th, 2022) Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Tuesday vowed to continue fight against corrupt mafia in order to bring them under the ambit of law.

Imran Khan said no NRO would be given to the corrupt elements, pointing out that this fight was also important for protection of rights of weak segments of the society including the women. He was confident that he would emerge successful in the fight against corrupt mafia.

He expressed these words while addressing an event in Islamabad on Tuesday in connection with International Women Rights.

The PM while alluding to the recent political situation said he was ready for any move of his opponents. He said the government worked wholeheartedly for the empowerment of women folk. He stated that history would remain testimony to it. He said this effort was not aimed at securing votes but to provide fundamental rights to women.

The Prime Minister pointed out that women in Europe got inheritance rights in 1920 but our holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Rasool Allah Khatam-un-Nabiyeen Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Ala Alayhee Wa Ashabehi Wassalam gave the same about fifteen hundred years ago.

He however regretted that women in Pakistan do not get their due rights. He said we have now introduced inheritance rights law for women and now it is responsibility of the entire society including that of the administration to ensure its implementation.

Imran Khan said we are also giving more stipend and scholarships to the girls.

Minister for Law Farogh Naseem stressed that implementation of inheritance rights law is important for empowerment of women. He emphasized for greater awareness about the structural changes brought by the government in different laws so that they could actually benefit from them.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Parliamentary Secretary for Law Maleeka Bokhari also spoke on the occasion.

The Prime Minister underlined the need for women education to take forward the country. Regretting that education of girls was ignored in the past, he said the present government has taken several initiatives to ensure their education.

He stated under Ehsaas program ninety-eight percent of the disbursements go into the hands of women. About five hundred billion rupees have so far been disbursed under this program.

