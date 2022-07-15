UrduPoint.com

PM Vows To Continue To Provide Relief To Masses

Umer Jamshaid Published July 15, 2022 | 02:50 PM

PM vows to continue to provide relief to masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed his resolve to continue to provide relief to the masses, as he fulfilled his commitment to the nation to transfer the benefit of reduction in fuel prices.

The prime minister in a tweet said; "In line with my commitment to the nation, the coalition government has been swift to transfer the benefit of reduction in oil prices to the masses."Shehbaz Sharif last night announced a cut of Rs18.50 in price of petrol andRs40.54 in price of diesel in his address to the nation, which has been widely hailed and was seen as a big relief". "We will continue to provide relief as soon as we have financial cushion to do so. I believe in honest conversation with the nation," Shehbaz Sharif said in his tweet.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Petrol Prime Minister Oil Price Government

Recent Stories

TECNO to Launch Its 32MP Selfie Camera Phone; Camo ..

TECNO to Launch Its 32MP Selfie Camera Phone; Camon 19 Neo

13 minutes ago
 U.S. Embassy And National University Of Sciences A ..

U.S. Embassy And National University Of Sciences And Technology Open New Lincoln ..

17 minutes ago
 Fancy dinners within the budget? Sign us up!

Fancy dinners within the budget? Sign us up!

33 minutes ago
 Court declares Suleman Shehbaz as absconder in mon ..

Court declares Suleman Shehbaz as absconder in money laundering case

1 hour ago
 Australian pitches expert to arrive in Lahore toda ..

Australian pitches expert to arrive in Lahore today

1 hour ago
 Pakistan reaffirms support for Turkiye on Democrac ..

Pakistan reaffirms support for Turkiye on Democracy, National Unity Day

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.