PM vows to continue to provide relief to masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed his resolve to continue to provide relief to the masses, as he fulfilled his commitment to the nation to transfer the benefit of reduction in fuel prices.

The prime minister in a tweet said; "In line with my commitment to the nation, the coalition government has been swift to transfer the benefit of reduction in oil prices to the masses."Shehbaz Sharif last night announced a cut of Rs18.50 in price of petrol andRs40.54 in price of diesel in his address to the nation, which has been widely hailed and was seen as a big relief". "We will continue to provide relief as soon as we have financial cushion to do so. I believe in honest conversation with the nation," Shehbaz Sharif said in his tweet.