PM vows to crush every conspiracy against state institutions

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 9th, 2023) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has vehemently condemned social media campaign about a murder attempt on Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir and expressed the resolve to crush every conspiracy against Pakistan and the state institutions.

In a statement on Sunday, the prime minister directed the relevant authorities to take legal action against those involved in such media campaigns inside the country and abroad.

He said it is a clear message to 9th May planners, facilitators and handlers that conspiracy against Pakistan and its institutions will be crushed.

He said new media campaign was a part and parcel of that abhorrent campaign, which was launched against Shuhada.

He said entire nation is standing behind its armed forces and its chief and resolved not to allow the disappointed and panicked elements to create new crises in the country.

In another tweet, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said PTI Chief continues to engage in a vile, sinister and malicious campaign against COAS General Syed Asim Munir.

Shehbaz Sharif said his trick of using the proxies to threaten the Army Chief of an assassination attempt has been badly exposed.

Shehbaz Sharif said people of Pakistan and the political parties stand behind their Army Chief and armed forces like a rock and will thwart any attempt and conspiracy at undermining their prestige, honour and integrity.