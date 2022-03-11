UrduPoint.com

PM Vows To Defeat Opposition's No-trust Motion, Down 3 Wickets With One Ball

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2022 | 05:50 PM

PM vows to defeat opposition's no-trust motion, down 3 wickets with one ball

TIMERGARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday vowed to defeat the opposition parties' no-trust motion, saying he would bring three wickets down with an in-swinging yorker.

"Insha Allah, your captain will win this match of no-trust motion in the parliament", Imran Khan said while addressing a huge public gathering here at Blambat Ground in Timergara, the district headquarter of Lower Dir.

Referring to the opposition's no-confidence motion, the prime minister said he had been wishing for such a move by them, who had been talking to dislodge his government by hurling threats of sit-ins or long marches.

"Insha Allah everything will stand transparent. No-trust motion has provided me an opportunity to take three wickets with one ball," he maintained.

The prime minister on this occasion also announced to hold a mammoth Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) rally at D-Choke, Islamabad, on a day before voting on the no-trust motion in the National Assembly.

"A day before the no-trust move (in National Assembly) Insha Allah there will be a sea of people at D-Choke," he said.

The prime minister described Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman - the leaders PML-N, PPP and JUI-F – as a "bouquet of thieves" and today they were at his aim.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan also addressed the public gathering.

\more

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Islamabad National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Dir Timergara Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosts session on ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosts session on "Digital Media Activist" on la ..

1 minute ago
 On the last day of the 3rd Women's Conference held ..

On the last day of the 3rd Women's Conference held in Arts Council of Pakistan K ..

4 minutes ago
 The second day of the 3rd Women's Conference held ..

The second day of the 3rd Women's Conference held at Arts Council of Pakistan Ka ..

6 minutes ago
 Aleem Khan holds meeting with Nawaz Sharif

Aleem Khan holds meeting with Nawaz Sharif

10 minutes ago
 Political rivalry, violence deteriorating investme ..

Political rivalry, violence deteriorating investment climate: Mian Zahid Hussain

21 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 65715 cusecs water

IRSA releases 65715 cusecs water

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>