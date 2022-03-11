TIMERGARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday vowed to defeat the opposition parties' no-trust motion, saying he would bring three wickets down with an in-swinging yorker.

"Insha Allah, your captain will win this match of no-trust motion in the parliament", Imran Khan said while addressing a huge public gathering here at Blambat Ground in Timergara, the district headquarter of Lower Dir.

Referring to the opposition's no-confidence motion, the prime minister said he had been wishing for such a move by them, who had been talking to dislodge his government by hurling threats of sit-ins or long marches.

"Insha Allah everything will stand transparent. No-trust motion has provided me an opportunity to take three wickets with one ball," he maintained.

The prime minister on this occasion also announced to hold a mammoth Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) rally at D-Choke, Islamabad, on a day before voting on the no-trust motion in the National Assembly.

"A day before the no-trust move (in National Assembly) Insha Allah there will be a sea of people at D-Choke," he said.

The prime minister described Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman - the leaders PML-N, PPP and JUI-F – as a "bouquet of thieves" and today they were at his aim.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan also addressed the public gathering.

