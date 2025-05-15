Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressing his concern over the recent provocative statements by the Indian leadership, affirmed that in face of any future aggression, Pakistan would resolutely defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressing his concern over the recent provocative statements by the Indian leadership, affirmed that in face of any future aggression, Pakistan would resolutely defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Speaking with the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, over the telephone, the prime minister emphasized that Pakistan had agreed to the ceasefire understanding with India in the interest of regional peace, and remained committed to upholding it.

He stressed that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute was the root cause of instability in South Asia, which should be resolved in accordance with the UN Security Council’s resolutions. In this regard, he conveyed his profound thanks to President Aliyev for his country’s steadfast and principled support to the Kashmir Cause.

During their warm and cordial conversation, the prime minister conveyed his profound gratitude to President Aliyev for resolutely standing with Pakistan during the recent crisis in South Asia.

He said President Aliyev’s steadfast support was yet another demonstration of his great love and affection for the people of Pakistan.

The prime minister also thanked the brotherly people of Azerbaijan for their overwhelming expression of solidarity with Pakistan.

This has once again demonstrated the abiding friendship between the two nations, which had always stood by each other as true brothers, he added.

On Pakistan-Azerbaijan relations, the prime minister highlighted the special, time-tested and brotherly relations between the two countries. He said Pakistan was fully committed to elevate this friendship to a mutually beneficial economic partnership.

In this context, he expressed satisfaction at the progress being made to finalize proposals related to investment worth USD 2 billion by Azerbaijan in different sectors of Pakistan. He also renewed to President Aliyev a most cordial invitation to undertake an official visit to Pakistan, at his earliest convenience. The invitation was very graciously accepted by President Aliyev.

President Aliyev warmly congratulated the prime minister upon Pakistan’s remarkable success. He welcomed the ceasefire understanding, while appreciating Pakistan’s efforts for peace. He reaffirmed that Azerbaijan was committed to the strengthening of its brotherly ties with Pakistan across all spheres.