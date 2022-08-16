UrduPoint.com

PM Vows To Down 'enemies Of Children's Health'

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2022 | 02:00 PM

PM vows to down 'enemies of children's health'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday strongly condemned the attack on a polio team in Tank, saying the enemies of the health of the nation's young generation would be strongly dealt with.

The prime minister condemned the killing of two policemen Sepoy Pir Rehman and Sepoy Nisar Khan as a result of the firing of terrorists on the polio team in Tank's slum area of Kot Azam.

He expressed sympathies with the policemen who lost lives in the line of duty and said the nation paid tribute to the great sacrifices rendered by police.

PM Sharif said those involved in the attacks on the polio team wanted to make the children of the country suffer from disabilities due to the crippling disease.

He vowed to eliminate the persons pursuing such agenda and nefarious designs against the young generation.

Related Topics

Firing Attack Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Police Polio Young Tank From

Recent Stories

Wapda Chairman's appointment challenged in LHC

Wapda Chairman's appointment challenged in LHC

1 minute ago
 Infinix to mark 75th Independence Day with a grand ..

Infinix to mark 75th Independence Day with a grand sale on Daraz!

48 minutes ago
 OPPO ColorOS 12 won four design awards at the Red ..

OPPO ColorOS 12 won four design awards at the Red Dot Award: Brands & Communicat ..

50 minutes ago
 Real Fans Put the Pedal to the Metal for realme's ..

Real Fans Put the Pedal to the Metal for realme's Mega Azadi Ride with Critical ..

58 minutes ago
 vivo Y15C Debuts in Pakistan — Featuring Astound ..

Vivo Y15C Debuts in Pakistan — Featuring Astounding Design, Massive 5000mAh Ba ..

1 hour ago
 First-ever bilateral series between Pakistan, Neth ..

First-ever bilateral series between Pakistan, Netherlands begin today

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.