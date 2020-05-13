PM vows to enforce laws for rights of various groups

(@fidahassanain)

The PM says they are filling legislative gaps to provide protection to journalists and to maintain other human rights commitments.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 13th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan said that they enacted a law to ensure women’ right to inheritance and committed to enforce laws against child labour and to support the transgenders.

The PM also said that they were also making laws on torture, protection of journalists, media professionals and other human rights commitments.

Taking to Twitter, the PM said: “We have enacted a law to ensure women's right to inheritance; are committed to enforcing laws against child labour & in support of transgenders; filling in legislative gaps including on torture, protection of journalists & media professionals & our other human rights commitments,”.

Talking about other initiatives including billions of tree, human rights, national action, Imran Khan said that Europe appreciated all these steps taken by his government.

He wrote: “ Already our Green initiatives incl our billion Tree Tsunami & our Human Rights National Action Plan have been appreciated by the EU. As our trade & economy continue to benefit from GSP Plus we are committed to furthering our human rights commitments for the benefit of our ppl,”.

The PM also talked about Europe’s GSP Plus agreement, saying that it benefited Pakistan. He vowed to continue working to fulfill their commitment under the 27 international Convention they were party to including 6 Human Rights Conventions.

He wrote: “ Pakistan's trade has benefited from the EU's GSP Plus agreement. We intend to continue working to fulfill our commitments under the 27 Int Conventions we are party to, incl 6 Human Rights Conventions, & which are part of GSP Plus agreement. These commitments are beneficial for us,”.