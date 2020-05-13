UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Vows To Enforce Laws For Rights Of Various Groups

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 07:03 PM

PM vows to enforce laws for rights of various groups

The PM says they are filling legislative gaps to provide protection to journalists and to maintain other human rights commitments.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 13th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan said that they enacted a law to ensure women’ right to inheritance and committed to enforce laws against child labour and to support the transgenders.

The PM also said that they were also making laws on torture, protection of journalists, media professionals and other human rights commitments.

Taking to Twitter, the PM said: “We have enacted a law to ensure women's right to inheritance; are committed to enforcing laws against child labour & in support of transgenders; filling in legislative gaps including on torture, protection of journalists & media professionals & our other human rights commitments,”.

Talking about other initiatives including billions of tree, human rights, national action, Imran Khan said that Europe appreciated all these steps taken by his government.

He wrote: “ Already our Green initiatives incl our billion Tree Tsunami & our Human Rights National Action Plan have been appreciated by the EU. As our trade & economy continue to benefit from GSP Plus we are committed to furthering our human rights commitments for the benefit of our ppl,”.

The PM also talked about Europe’s GSP Plus agreement, saying that it benefited Pakistan. He vowed to continue working to fulfill their commitment under the 27 international Convention they were party to including 6 Human Rights Conventions.

He wrote: “ Pakistan's trade has benefited from the EU's GSP Plus agreement. We intend to continue working to fulfill our commitments under the 27 Int Conventions we are party to, incl 6 Human Rights Conventions, & which are part of GSP Plus agreement. These commitments are beneficial for us,”.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Tsunami Prime Minister Europe Twitter Women Media All From Government Agreement Pakistan Petroleum Limited Billion Labour

Recent Stories

UN condemns attack on Kabul hospital

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Human Resources announces holiday for Eid ..

6 minutes ago

US dollar gains Rs.0. 49 against Pakistani rupee

26 minutes ago

‘Sharif family registered companies in the names ..

36 minutes ago

UBG sends a set of 40 proposals to govt and demand ..

15 minutes ago

Ice factory sealed in Faisalabad

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.