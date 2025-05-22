Open Menu

PM Vows To Expedite Institutional Reforms As IMF Lauds Pakistan’s Economic Progress

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2025 | 03:50 PM

PM vows to expedite institutional reforms as IMF lauds Pakistan’s economic progress

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reaffirmed his government’s commitment to fast-track institutional reforms alongside macroeconomic stabilization, asserting that Pakistan was now firmly on the path to economic development, following a period of recovery and stability.

The Prime Minister expressed these remarks during high-level meeting with a delegation from International Monetary Fund (IMF) led by Jihad Azour at the PM's Office.

“With the grace of Allah, Pakistan is now moving from economic stability toward sustainable growth,” Shehbaz Sharif said. He emphasized that the government’s top priority was not only to sustain macroeconomic gains but also to expedite comprehensive institutional reforms, crucial for long-term resilience.

During the meeting, the discussions focused on the implementation and progress of ongoing IMF programme in Pakistan. Both sides expressed satisfaction over the economic reforms undertaken by the government and their accruing positive outcomes.

The IMF delegation acknowledged the progress made under the reform agenda and assured the Prime Minister of continued support from the Fund in Pakistan’s efforts for economic stability and inclusive growth.

The meeting was also attended by key cabinet members including Federal Ministers Ahsan, Iqbal Cheema and Muhammad Aurangzeb, Secretary Finance Imdadullah Bosal, FBR Chairman Rashid Mehmood Langrial, and senior officials.

