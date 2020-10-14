UrduPoint.com
PM Vows To Expose Indian Human Rights Violations In IIOJK At UN HRC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 04:58 PM

PM vows to expose Indian human rights violations in IIOJK at UN HRC

On Pakistan's re-election to UN Human Rights Council for three years, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said Pakistan would continue to expose human rights violations, committed by India in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :On Pakistan's re-election to UN Human Rights Council for three years, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said Pakistan would continue to expose human rights violations, committed by India in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"Pakistan will continue to expose human rights violations committed with impunity by the Indian occupation forces in IIOJK," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Imran Khan said, "We remain committed to upholding human rights for all, prioritizing advancement of tolerance & constructive engagement.

" He expressed the commitment to stand resolute against Islamophobia and in support of mutual respect.

"Pakistan will continue efforts towards consensus building and ensuring HRC's work is guided by principles of universality, impartiality, dialogue & cooperation," he said.

He commended the role of the Foreign Office and Pakistan's missions abroad in yet another diplomatic achievement, enhancing Pakistan's profile and recognition on the international stage.

